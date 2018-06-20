Wiz Khalifa Does ASMR, Talks 'Rolling Papers 2' & Tour

Wiz Khalifa is dropping Rolling Papers 2 and kicking off his Dazed and Blazed Summer Tour next month, but despite his busy schedule Khalifa intends to make new music and continue "getting better everyday." Recently stopping by Fuse to give a Mind Massage and take a shot at ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), Khalifa shares a few things he likes to do including smoking kush and being a family man.

Before breaking out a metal herb grinder and demonstrating its use, Khalifa explains the meaning behind the title of his most popular mixtape Kush & Orange Juice. "One of my ah... most popular mixtapes is ah... Kush & Orange Juice," he whispers. "It's because I like to smoke a lot of kush especially when you wake up in the morning. This is for the kush."