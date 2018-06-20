FUSE

Interview

Wiz Khalifa Does ASMR, Talks 'Rolling Papers 2' & Tour

Eager to release a new album and go on his Dazed and Blazed Tour, Wiz Khalifa talks 'Kush & Orange Juice,' being a family man and working out

Wiz Khalifa is dropping Rolling Papers 2 and kicking off his Dazed and Blazed Summer Tour next month, but despite his busy schedule Khalifa intends to make new music and continue "getting better everyday." Recently stopping by Fuse to give a Mind Massage and take a shot at ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), Khalifa shares a few things he likes to do including smoking kush and being a family man.

Before breaking out a metal herb grinder and demonstrating its use, Khalifa explains the meaning behind the title of his most popular mixtape Kush & Orange Juice. "One of my ah... most popular mixtapes is ah... Kush & Orange Juice," he whispers. "It's because I like to smoke a lot of kush especially when you wake up in the morning. This is for the kush." 

Watch the Taylor Gang frontrunner also talk about valuing time with his son, throwing birthday parties and "secretly getting buff as f--k in the gym." Below, check out Wiz at Lollapalooza 2017 discussing his Charli XCX "Boys" video cameo, getting his weight up and sparring with Snoop Dogg.

