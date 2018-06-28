FUSE

Interview

Watch Young M.A 'Rant and Rave' About Iconic Moments in Hip-Hop

"New York City always been in a competition with each other. Even to this day man. Even til this day... everybody wants to be the king," the Brooklyn-bred rapper says on Bridge Wars

Young M.A came through to the Fuse office for a Hip-Hop at 45 edition of our Rant and Rave series. Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., the emcee shares her thoughts Jeezy's "Snowman" movement, dance waves in hip-hop and the late '80s to early '90s hip-hop rivalry between legendary KRS-One and Marley Marl. 

"That was like lit man, I ain't gon lie," she says on the Queensbridge vs. Kingsbridge rivalry. "KRS-One man, he was holding it down. I like MC Shan, though. I wasn't born when that beef happened. When I grew up on hip-hop and I was learning a lot about hip-hop, I remember that beef."

Watch the full Rant and Rave interview above where the 26-year-old also discusses Missy Elliot's iconic black suit, 50 Cent's "Many Men (Wish Death)" and gives Soulja Boy a shout out for making an impact on the hip-hop dance movement. 

Below, watch the legendary trio Salt-N-Pepa rate a few hip-hop fashion statements, dance moves and even their own video:

