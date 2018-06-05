Watch Zaytoven Whisper His Life Story Using ASMR

Producer and pianist Zaytoven recently stopped by the Fuse office to try his hand at ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), a growing trend of inducing relaxation by tapping into sounds and movements. Using a highly sensitive microphone, he whispered his way through a riveting ASMR storytime session about his career path.

Switching on a pair of clippers, Zaytoven explains that he was a barber in his early days. "A lot of my clients, they fall asleep 'cause they hear this buzzing sound. Now, I'm a big-time producer, so I can't cut hair anymore. They call me Zaytoven 'cause when I make my beats, I play the piano."