Ty Dolla $ign Previews Don't Judge Me Tour, Makes It Clear He's Not a Rapper

Beach House 3 dropped just two months ago, debuting at no. 11 on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Ty Dolla $ign is ready to take his second studio album on the road. The crooner launches his Don't Judge Me Tour in his home state of Cali this February and tells Fuse why he's eager to kick it off and how this tour differs from his first.

In comparison to his first tour—where it was solely him, his bass, DJ and a couple of props—the 32-year-old confirms this trek will be a complete experience. "Visually on tour you will get the Don’t Judge Me Tour and everything that goes with that," he tells Fuse. "This is a tour for like everybody. This is for the weirdos, the people who think they are cool. This is for everyone just to come together as one and vibe out to some good music and not be judged."